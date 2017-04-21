Fireflies Podcast: A Personal Mental Health Story
The University of Florida Counseling & Wellness Center hosted a week-long event to reduce the stigma of mental health. The event, titled #UFisAWARE, took place April 10 to 14 and celebrated the upcoming mental health awareness month.
Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
