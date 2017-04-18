Authorities Searching for Missing Lak...

Authorities Searching for Missing Lake City 80-Year-Old

Friday Apr 14 Read more: WTXL

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that they are looking for Nellie Holloway, last seen in the area of 21881 45th Drive, Branford, FL on Thursday. Hollway is described as an 80-year-old white woman around 5'5 tall, weighing about 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

