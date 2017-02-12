30 fall ill at science fair after...
Authorities say more than two dozen kids attending a science competition in north Florida fell ill and were taken to the hospital after eating a catered lunch. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that 28 children and 2 adults were taken on Saturday to hospitals due to suspected food poisoning.
