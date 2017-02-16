12 arrested in Operation Cupid's Arrow

12 arrested in Operation Cupid's Arrow

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Capital Soup

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents along with law enforcement partners with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 12 child predators from Tallahassee to Lake City as part of a weeklong investigation known as Operation Cupid's Arrow. Investigators found child sex predators in chat rooms, dating sites and social media networks using instant messaging, texting, and even online classified ads.

