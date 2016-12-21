EditorialsEditorial: One Florida lawmaker's effort to help prisons
A South Florida legislator continues to make a positive difference in Florida's prison system. It's a testament to the work still left to be done and to what can be achieved when public officials put politics aside and tackle tough issues for the good of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake City VA Hospital (Nov '13)
|Dec 26
|JimBob Walton
|36
|Happy birthday Dawn...
|Dec 21
|JimBob Walton
|1
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|Dec 17
|BizKIT
|10
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|Dec 17
|BizKIT
|246
|legalchem.org is it Scam ?
|Dec 12
|Paul
|2
|Number 1 One Research Chemicals Shop Vendor.
|Dec 12
|Paul
|4
|FinestDrugs.to Scam or Trusted?
|Dec 5
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC