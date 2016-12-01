District Welcomes New Board Member
LIVE OAK, FLA, Dec 1, 2016 Governor Rick Scott recently appointed a new board member to the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board. Charles Keith of Lake City, FL begins his service as of November 6, 2018 and will serve until he is eligible for re-appointment on March 1, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.
Add your comments below
Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday Dawn...
|Dec 21
|JimBob Walton
|1
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|Dec 17
|BizKIT
|10
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|Dec 17
|BizKIT
|246
|legalchem.org is it Scam ?
|Dec 12
|Paul
|2
|Number 1 One Research Chemicals Shop Vendor.
|Dec 12
|Paul
|4
|FinestDrugs.to Scam or Trusted?
|Dec 5
|Mike
|1
|Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12)
|Nov 29
|Franco
|139
Find what you want!
Search Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC