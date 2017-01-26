Circa Gallery in Minneapolis closes a...

Circa Gallery in Minneapolis closes a strong year with its Winter Salon

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Star Tribune

Abstract painting fans, listen up:a ...Circa Gallery, consistently lovely, consistently underappreciated, will quietly awe us once more with its year-end summit of gallery regulars, always a nice dance of color, silence and atmospherics. It's a crew too talented to pick favorites from, but we're excited to see the new acrylic-on-linen joints by Lindsy Halleckson, which convey a perfect wintry lightness.

