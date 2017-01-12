Christmas Day Shooting Leaves Lake Ci...

Christmas Day Shooting Leaves Lake City Man Dead

Monday Dec 26 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The Lake City Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a Christmas Day shooting in Lake City that left a man dead. On December 25, 2016 at 5:30 a.m., the LCPD responded to a report of a man shot in the front seat of a vehicle at 596 SE St. Johns Street.

