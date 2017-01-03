34-Year-Old Lake City Man Reported Missing, May Be in Suwannee County
Law enforcement is asking that people be on the lookout for a missing 34-year-old Lake City man who they say may have been spotted in Suwannee County. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said that Joshua Tabares was last seen Saturday around 11:30 p.m. at his home on Southwest Dante Terrace that he shares with his mother.
