Video: Father, son to begin enormous journey to Louisiana to raise awareness for special cause

A New York physical therapist and his son have departed on a 1,700-mile run from Minnesota's Twin Cities to southern Louisiana - all while pushing his son in a stroller - to raise awareness about inclusivity in endurance events, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported . Shamus Evans, 11, and his father, Shaun Evans, hit the road Wednesday and plan to run the length of the Mississippi River to Lake Charles, aiming to arrive by July 29. Aside from deadlines to beat, the father-son duo hopes to raise money for Ainsley's Angels of America, a group dedicated to raising awareness of inclusion and donating running chairs.

