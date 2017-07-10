U.S. Department of Energy Authorizes ...

U.S. Department of Energy Authorizes Additional Liquefied Natural Gas Exports from Lake Charles

The U.S. Department of Energy announced the approval of two long-term applications to export additional liquefied natural gas from the Lake Charles LNG Liquefaction Project in Lake Charles, LA. Additional exports in the amount of 0.33 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas are approved from Lake Charles's proposed liquefaction facility.

