Tropical-storm outlook upgraded; traffic brisker than expected
Water levels rise after a combination of high tide and the rain from Tropical Storm Cindy in Lake Charles, La., on June 22, 2017. One ominous trend in the hurricane outlooks issued this year is that each update keeps bumping up the tropical-storm numbers.
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Jun 29
|dewberry
|9
|Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|122
|searching
|Jun 21
|joe harris
|1
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Homer
|3
