Seniors needed for new mentoring program at Simon Youth Academy
Calling all retirees wanting to make a difference in the Lake area - a new mentoring program is being developed at the Simon Youth Academy, where you can help students reach their full potential. "Parenting, pregnancy, anxiety, some other mental health condition, or they just can't handle the rigors of a school campus," Betty Washington, Director of Special Services for Calcasieu Schools explains the many reasons student begin attending SYA.
