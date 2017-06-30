First Alert Forecast: Typical summer weather; scattered afternoon storms ahead

The heat and humidity we're experiencing now is not really abnormal for this time of year with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s, although morning temperatures are running a few degrees above normal with lows around 80 degrees for Lake Charles which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. Radar shows a few nocturnal showers over the coastal waters moving inland, providing a small chance of a quick passing shower for a few select spots this morning before dissipating after sunrise, again very typical for this time of year.

