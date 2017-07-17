Doctors in Baton Rouge, New Orleans to get controversial new weapon in fight against cancer
Doctors in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are about to get a new weapon for fighting cancer, a technology that is one of the most cutting-edge, expensive and controversial ways of targeting cancer cells. Known as proton-beam therapy, the technique is similar to the one scientists use to smash particles together in physics experiments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louisina Sucks! (May '16)
|Jun 29
|dewberry
|9
|Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|TipsyFromCentralC...
|122
|searching
|Jun 21
|joe harris
|1
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Homer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC