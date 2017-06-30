A mayoral shift in Louisiana

7 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

The new mayor of Lake Charles took office over the weekend and residents of New Orleans will finally find out this fall who will become their next mayor. Baton Rouge, meanwhile, saw a new mayor-president sworn in just six months ago, in January, and Lafayette experienced the same electoral shift a year prior, at the start of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

