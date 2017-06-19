Was that Jim Cantore in Lake Charles?
The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more. The 7StormTeam believes the center circulation of Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall between Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou in Cameron Parish at about 2 a.m. Official word will be coming out from the National Hurricane Center at about 4 a.m. Click HERE for more.
