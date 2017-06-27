Traffic control needed for busy inter...

Traffic control needed for busy intersection; resident: 'We see a wreck every weekend'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

For Lake Charles resident Marcus Hargrove his free time is spent on his front porch, but he said for as long as he's lived there, there has been a reoccurring issue. 24. 213-17: A resolution to the State of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, requesting consideration of a traffic control upgrade at the intersection of South Shattuck Street and the I-10 Service Road due to numerous traffic accidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10) 12 hr Shannon 120
searching Jun 21 joe harris 1
Tropical Storm Cindy Jun 21 weather alerter 2
KVHP-TV change web address! Jun 21 anon 2
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 27 at 4:12PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 282,075,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC