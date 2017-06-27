Traffic alert: Wrecks tie up I-20, I-...

Traffic alert: Wrecks tie up I-20, I-49 in Shreveport

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The right lanes are blocked I-49 North at Kings Hwy due to an accident. Congestion has reached Hollywood Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10) 11 hr TipsyFromCentralC... 121
searching Jun 21 joe harris 1
Tropical Storm Cindy Jun 21 weather alerter 2
KVHP-TV change web address! Jun 21 anon 2
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 29 at 6:09AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC