The Latest: Alabama warns of floating fire ants in floods
That's the warning from Alabama state officials, who say the insects known as red imported fire ants can present a potentially serious health threat to people and animals during severe flooding. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System said in a statement that the floating colonies may look like ribbons, streamers or a large ball of ants floating on the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|searching
|22 hr
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|Wed
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|Wed
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Homer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC