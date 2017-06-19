Surveillance Photos - LCPD searching ...

Surveillance Photos - LCPD searching for suspect in bicycle theft

13 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a bicycle in the 1300 Block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said the incident happened on June 6. In the attached still photos, the suspect is seen wearing what appears to be an orange colored hoodie and khaki shorts.

