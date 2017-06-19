Surveillance Photos - LCPD searching for suspect in bicycle theft
Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a bicycle in the 1300 Block of Virginia Street in Lake Charles. Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, said the incident happened on June 6. In the attached still photos, the suspect is seen wearing what appears to be an orange colored hoodie and khaki shorts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|searching
|11 hr
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|14 hr
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|14 hr
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC