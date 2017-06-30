A Lake Charles teen and the convicted sex offender with whom authorities say she ran away have been found in Colorado, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said. Convicted sex offender Stephen J. Broussard, 36, and 16-year-old Alexis Paige Taylor are believed to have left the state on Sunday, June 25, Myers said.

