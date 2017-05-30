Steel beam removed, ship channel reopened
The Calcasieu Ship Channel has reopened and vessel traffic has resumed without restrictions, after divers and salvage crews were able to remove the steel pipe obstructing it late Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles.
