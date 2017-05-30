Steel beam removed, ship channel reop...

Steel beam removed, ship channel reopened

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Calcasieu Ship Channel has reopened and vessel traffic has resumed without restrictions, after divers and salvage crews were able to remove the steel pipe obstructing it late Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) Wed Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May 14 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
Why Are There 30+ Cars Parked In Shopping Cente... Apr '17 Harley 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 02 at 10:15AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC