Some still without power in Sulphur

21 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Around 200 people are without power in Calcasieu, most of them in Sulphur, as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said.

