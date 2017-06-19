Some still without power in Sulphur
Around 200 people are without power in Calcasieu, most of them in Sulphur, as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The Cameron Parish School Systems will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 due to weather, officials from the school system said.
