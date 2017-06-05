Second victim dies from May 21 house fire on Gen. Wainwright St.
A house fire in Lake Charles that already claimed one life has now taken another. The woman who helped get others to safety has now succumbed to her injuries from the May 21 fire at 2721 East General Wainwright in Lake Charles.
