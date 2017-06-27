Saltgrass Steak House opens new Baton Rouge location
Saltgrass Steak House, a restaurant chain owned by Houston-based Landry's Inc., opened its newest location today at 2450 S. Acadian Thruway, in the building formerly occupied by Coyote Blues. The South Acadian restaurant is the third Saltgrass location to open in Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Shannon
|120
|searching
|Jun 21
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|Jun 21
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|Jun 21
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC