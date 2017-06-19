Rusk EOC alerts residents of bad weat...

Rusk EOC alerts residents of bad weather through social media

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Many East Texas county emergency operations centers were closely watching tropical storm Cindy's arrival, hoping rain would be all the storm brought. EOC's have become the first line of defense for counties when dealing with severe weather possibilities, and some like Rusk County, have taken to technology and social media as their early warning system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
searching Wed joe harris 1
Tropical Storm Cindy Jun 21 weather alerter 2
KVHP-TV change web address! Jun 21 anon 2
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May '17 Homer 3
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 23 at 8:54PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC