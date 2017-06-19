Robert Handy

Robert Handy

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 17 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A second suspect responsible for shooting a local attorney in Iowa back in May has turned himself in, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said. Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Office, said Robert J. Handy, 27, of Lake Charles, turned himself in at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, June, 15. Handy is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May '17 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 19 at 11:04PM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC