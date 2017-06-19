Robert Handy

A second suspect responsible for shooting a local attorney in Iowa back in May has turned himself in, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said. Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Office, said Robert J. Handy, 27, of Lake Charles, turned himself in at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, June, 15. Handy is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

