Robert Handy
A second suspect responsible for shooting a local attorney in Iowa back in May has turned himself in, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said. Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Office, said Robert J. Handy, 27, of Lake Charles, turned himself in at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, June, 15. Handy is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May '17
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May '17
|jumaji
|2
