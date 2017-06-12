Reptiles invade Lake Charles Civic Center
From snakes and geckos to turtles and tortoises, the Houston Exotic Reptile and Pet Show was inspired by one man who loves these slithering creatures. "I've been keeping and breeding reptiles since I was 8-years-old," said Owner, Shawn Gray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May '17
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May '17
|jumaji
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC