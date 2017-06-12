QUIZ: Do you know proper flag etiquette?

A woman was arrested in a Lake Charles park Tuesday night on charges of disturbing the peace and cruelty to a juvenile, according to authorities. The CPSO received a call in reference to a woman causing a disturbance at a local park in Lake Charles at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.