Prize-winning pups take over Lake Charles Civic Center
Behind the scenes of the Calcasieu Kennel Club Dog Show, you'll find these pampered pooches getting primped and prepped, so they can prance their way towards the prize. A highly competitive four-day show, starting each day with a breed-specific event, the winners compete in a group, like herding, hound and toy.
