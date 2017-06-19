Power companies across SWLA prepare for storm
With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages. Entergy said its crews are ready to be on the frontlines if power outages happen tonight or in the next few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|searching
|5 hr
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|7 hr
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|8 hr
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC