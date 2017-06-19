Power companies across SWLA prepare f...

Power companies across SWLA prepare for storm

With heavy downpours and strong wind in the forecast, power companies across the area are getting ready for potential outages. Entergy said its crews are ready to be on the frontlines if power outages happen tonight or in the next few days.

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 22 at 1:31AM CDT

