Police: 1 man shot another in cheek during Russian roulette

Louisiana authorities say a 27-year-old man is accused of negligent injury after shooting another man in the cheek while playing Russian roulette with a stolen handgun. He says 27-year-old Romain Peter Boutte of Lake Charles was also arrested on charges of illegal use of a dangerous instrument and possessing a stolen firearm.

