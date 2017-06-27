Outgoing Mayor Randy Roach honored at last city council meeting
For 17 years Lake Charles has been under the guidance of Mayor Randy Roach, but his time as mayor is slowly coming to a close. Tuesday night Roach worked his last city council meeting, and members from the community made sure it was a night he wouldn't forget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Shannon
|120
|searching
|Jun 21
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|Jun 21
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|Jun 21
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC