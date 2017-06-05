News roundup: Bistro Byronz owners to open new concept in Willow...
The owners of Bistro Byronz plan to open Flambee Cafe , a new tarte flambee concept, next week in Willow Grove, though an exact opening date has yet to be announced. Flambee Cafe will be located in building three in the Village at Willow Grove, developer Richard Carmouche's planned unit development on Perkins Road between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen lane.
