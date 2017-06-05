News roundup: Bistro Byronz owners to...

News roundup: Bistro Byronz owners to open new concept in Willow...

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

The owners of Bistro Byronz plan to open Flambee Cafe , a new tarte flambee concept, next week in Willow Grove, though an exact opening date has yet to be announced. Flambee Cafe will be located in building three in the Village at Willow Grove, developer Richard Carmouche's planned unit development on Perkins Road between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Wed Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May 14 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 09 at 10:44AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC