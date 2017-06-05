A man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy on his birthday has pleaded guilty to federal charges that were filed in connection with the case. Octavio Bringas-Posados, 50, pleaded guilty at the federal courthouse in the courtroom of Judge Shelly Dick Wednesday, June 7 to illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and illegal reentry .

