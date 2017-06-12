Michael Dugas, 50

Michael Dugas, 50

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A father and son were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that left a young boy injured in May. Michael Dugas, 50, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of negligent injuring and one count of improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian, in connection with the shooting of Gage Meche at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. Jake Dugas,17, also of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of negligent injuring, in connection with the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May '17 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC