Michael Dugas, 50
A father and son were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that left a young boy injured in May. Michael Dugas, 50, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of negligent injuring and one count of improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal custodian, in connection with the shooting of Gage Meche at Moss Bluff Elementary on May 15, said Patsy Dugas, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. Jake Dugas,17, also of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of negligent injuring, in connection with the shooting.
