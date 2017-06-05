Man sentenced for threatening Lake Charles post office
A New Iberia man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for sending threatening letters to government agencies across South Louisiana, including the governor's office and a U.S. post office in Lake Charles, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday. Kyle Dore, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on five counts of mailing threatening communications and four counts of false information and hoaxes.
