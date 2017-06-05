Man charged with lying to FBI in case of slain armored truck employee
Federal investigators have a man in custody they say lied to authorities about a shooting that left a man dead in an armored car robbery. Deltoine Scott is charged with making a false statement to the FBI about his whereabouts when Jimmy McBride was shot to death near the corner of South Galvez St. and Tulane Ave. on May 31, according to a court document.
