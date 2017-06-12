Man arrested in Lake Charles shooting

Man arrested in Lake Charles shooting

Monday

A 16-year-old already has been booked in connection with the shooting, which happened near the intersection of 13th Street and Third Avenue in Lake Charles, a deputy said. Deputies were called to a local hospital the morning of June 5 after a man was brought there with a gunshot wound.

