Man arrested in Lake Charles shooting
A 16-year-old already has been booked in connection with the shooting, which happened near the intersection of 13th Street and Third Avenue in Lake Charles, a deputy said. Deputies were called to a local hospital the morning of June 5 after a man was brought there with a gunshot wound.
