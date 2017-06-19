Mallard Cove Golf Course to Host 40th Annual Lake Charles Men's City Golf Championship
The 40th Annual Lake Charles Men's City Golf Championship beginning June 22 and lasting through June 25 at Mallard Cove Golf Course is still on! The tournament begins tomorrow and runs thru this weekend likely dodging some heavy rains, which could warrant temporary play suspension. The Long Drive contest will still go on tomorrow evening weather permitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|searching
|Wed
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|Wed
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|Wed
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Homer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC