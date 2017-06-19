Mallard Cove Golf Course to Host 40th...

Mallard Cove Golf Course to Host 40th Annual Lake Charles Men's City Golf Championship

1 hr ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The 40th Annual Lake Charles Men's City Golf Championship beginning June 22 and lasting through June 25 at Mallard Cove Golf Course is still on! The tournament begins tomorrow and runs thru this weekend likely dodging some heavy rains, which could warrant temporary play suspension. The Long Drive contest will still go on tomorrow evening weather permitting.

