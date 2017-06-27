LNG industry on the verge of a major ...

LNG industry on the verge of a major breakout in Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

With more than $88 billion in LNG projects planned, under construction or in operation, the state is poised to become the center of the LNG universe, Regardless of short-term market variables, Jason French, chairman of the Louisiana Energy Exports Association, says satisfying long-term demand requires "a major LNG facility to be built somewhere in the world every year between now and 2035." The World Trade Center of New Orleans and several leading LNG companies launched LEEA in February to promote industry growth and lobby for pro-LNG public policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10) 22 hr Shannon 120
searching Jun 21 joe harris 1
Tropical Storm Cindy Jun 21 weather alerter 2
KVHP-TV change web address! Jun 21 anon 2
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Calcasieu Parish was issued at June 28 at 6:22AM CDT

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC