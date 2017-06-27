LNG industry on the verge of a major breakout in Louisiana
With more than $88 billion in LNG projects planned, under construction or in operation, the state is poised to become the center of the LNG universe, Regardless of short-term market variables, Jason French, chairman of the Louisiana Energy Exports Association, says satisfying long-term demand requires "a major LNG facility to be built somewhere in the world every year between now and 2035." The World Trade Center of New Orleans and several leading LNG companies launched LEEA in February to promote industry growth and lobby for pro-LNG public policies.
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|Shannon
|120
|searching
|Jun 21
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|Jun 21
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|Jun 21
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
