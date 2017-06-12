Lanny Keller: With recipe for tax reform in hand, do-nothing Legislature has food fight instead
Gov. John Bel Edwards unveils his tax and budget proposals on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, for the coming legislative session. This year's food fight at the State Capitol continued down to adjournment Thursday, with the perfectly obvious recipe for tax reform not having been followed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May 14
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May '17
|jumaji
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC