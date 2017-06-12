Lake Charles woman arrested on drug, cruelty charges
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Lake Charles woman last night after the found her drunk at a local park with her baby. Deputies were called by witnesses who said that Sarah D. Breaux, 26, was intoxicated and cursing in front of children at a local park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Casino and women (Mar '16)
|May 22
|Homer
|3
|Regina Williams
|May 21
|drteeman
|2
|Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi...
|May '17
|Rat Fink
|1
|looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10)
|May '17
|jumaji
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC