Lake Charles woman arrested on drug, cruelty charges

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Lake Charles woman last night after the found her drunk at a local park with her baby. Deputies were called by witnesses who said that Sarah D. Breaux, 26, was intoxicated and cursing in front of children at a local park.

