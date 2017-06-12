Lake Charles reverend to host 'A Course in Miracles' workshop Uptown
The Rev. Myron Jones, O.M.C, an ordained minister who facilitates a weekly study group in Lake Charles, La., and lectures widely about the landmark tome, "A Course in Miracles," will conduct an afternoon workshop, "The Three Steps to Awakening," on Saturday, June 17. The workshop will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Unity of New Orleans Spiritual Center, located at 3722 St. Charles Ave. The fee is $75.
