Lake Charles reverend to host 'A Cour...

Lake Charles reverend to host 'A Course in Miracles' workshop Uptown

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Uptown Messenger

The Rev. Myron Jones, O.M.C, an ordained minister who facilitates a weekly study group in Lake Charles, La., and lectures widely about the landmark tome, "A Course in Miracles," will conduct an afternoon workshop, "The Three Steps to Awakening," on Saturday, June 17. The workshop will take place from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Unity of New Orleans Spiritual Center, located at 3722 St. Charles Ave. The fee is $75.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Uptown Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Charles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09) Jun 7 Wondering 57
What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13) May 31 Tutucadoo 38
Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12) May 23 Musikologist 15
Casino and women (Mar '16) May 22 Homer 3
Regina Williams May 21 drteeman 2
News Lake Charles Police search for suspects in Mexi... May '17 Rat Fink 1
looking for an old friend Bobby mereno (Apr '10) May '17 jumaji 2
See all Lake Charles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Charles Forum Now

Lake Charles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Charles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lake Charles, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,809,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC