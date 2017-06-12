Lake Charles police searching for man...

Lake Charles police searching for man in beatings, shooting

23 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Lake Charles Police are searching for a local man wanted in connection with the beating and shooting of one woman, and the beating of another. He's also accused of leading police on a chase with an unrestrained toddler in the car, and of holding a woman hostage.

