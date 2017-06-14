Lake Charles PD seeks wanted fugitive

Lake Charles PD seeks wanted fugitive

On June 11, 2017, during the early morning hours, the Lake Charles Police Department began investigating two separate incidents. In both, a subject identified as Will Celestine had committed domestic battery on two separate women in the presence of their children.

