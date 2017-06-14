Lake Charles PD seeks wanted fugitive
On June 11, 2017, during the early morning hours, the Lake Charles Police Department began investigating two separate incidents. In both, a subject identified as Will Celestine had committed domestic battery on two separate women in the presence of their children.
