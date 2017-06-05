Job fair planned in Calcasieu Parish

Job seekers and employers are invited to attend the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center's Quarterly Job Fair, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. - noon, Wednesday, July 12 at the Lake Charles Civic Center's Exhibition Hall. Job seekers should wear business attire and bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume.

