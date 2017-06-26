House Fire on Storey Ave.

House Fire on Storey Ave.

Friday Jun 23

Fire crews in Midland are working to contain a house fire in the 700 block of Storey Ave. It's unclear how the blaze started. City officials tell us crews are working to keep it contained and away from nearby houses.

