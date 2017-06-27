Groesbeck road closure for street repairs
Today marks, National HIV Testing Day and free HIV testing will be available to the public on Today, June 27 in Lake Charles. To bring awareness to this health crisis, both SLAC and SWLAHEC have partnered to provide free rapid HIV testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Charles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any updates on the Bryan Davis murder case? (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Shannon
|120
|searching
|Jun 21
|joe harris
|1
|Tropical Storm Cindy
|Jun 21
|weather alerter
|2
|KVHP-TV change web address!
|Jun 21
|anon
|2
|Jennings Murder Investigation: Behavior Profile (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|57
|What happened to John Simoneaux (Jul '13)
|May 31
|Tutucadoo
|38
|Prien Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lake Charles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC